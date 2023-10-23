TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles does not have time to dwell on frustration following his team’s 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs must turn around quickly to play a game Thursday night at the Buffalo Bills.

Once again, the Bucs offense struggled to create momentum in the running game, finishing the Atlanta game with 73 rushing yards on 20 carries. That averages out to less than four yards per carry.

“A lot of it is self-inflicted,” Bowles said. “Whether we’re missing a block or two or missing a hole or two. Starting out the game, they’re loading the box and they’re giving us some passing game.”

Other factors limiting the offense on Sunday included penalties.

The Bucs were penalized nine times total for 66 yards. Seven of those plays happened on offense.

“You only get about 12 or 13 drives,” Bowles said. “When you’ve got seven of them and moving backwards instead of forward, that makes it tough.”

Defensively, the Bucs had some key moments that could have changed the game to a victory.

Three Falcons fumbles went to the Bucs, including a stripped football at the goal line by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The ball went out of bounds, in the end zone, giving possession to the Bucs as a touchback.

Third downs, however, proved costly.

The Falcons converted seven third downs on 13 attempts, including a touchdown run by quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“We can call it better and they can definitely play it better,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to get out of third and shorts. We get into too many third and ones.”