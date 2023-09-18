TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles sat down with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly “Bucs with Bowles” interview, and for the second straight week, Bowles noted the impressive play of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for 490 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Mayfield escaped three quarterback sacks and on one play, completed a pass with an angled throw to tight end Cade Otton on a critical third down play.

“Pressure comes when he has to move in the pocket,” Bowles said. “It comes from experience. It comes from knowing football.”

The Bucs 27-17 win over the Bears was not only a statement for Mayfield, it was another step for offensive coordinator Dave Canales, calling his second game in his NFL career.

Bowles said that the relationship between Mayfield and Canales has taken big steps from the beginning of last spring’s offseason program.

“It’s grown a great deal because when you first install an offense, everybody is looking for answers,” Bowles said. “But the quarterback has to handle everything from run audibles to pass audibles.“

Mayfield’s arrival has not hampered the productivity of wide receiver Mike Evans. So far, it has enhanced it. Evans finished Sunday’s game with 171 receiving yards and caught his 83rd career touchdown pass, tying him for 25th in NFL history.

Defensively, the Bucs controlled Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who did rush for a touchdown early in the game but was also sacked six times.

The highlight of the day may have been an interception and touchdown return by outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. The play read by the entire defense near the Bears goal line was a throw directly into Barrett’s path. The catch and tumble into the endzone set Raymond James Stadium into an emotional frenzy for Barrett, who continues to endure the ups and downs of the tragic death of his 2-year-old daughter, who died earlier this year in a drowning accident.

Bowles said it is difficult to read players in times of physical and emotional need. While teammates and assistant coaches provide comfort, some players prefer total personal space. Others like to talk about tragic events and heal through interaction.

For one day, Barrett was offered a few minutes of joy, something that hit Bowles and the rest of the team in the most heart-warming way.