TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The vibe inside the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa was much better, one day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles sat down with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview and discussed a record-setting fourth quarter comeback by quarterback Tom Brady, as well as a collective defensive effort that allowed the Bucs to stay in the game all the way to its final possession.

Bowles said that the return of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks impacted fellow lineman Vita Vea, who recorded two quarterback sacks and limited the Rams running game to just 68 yards. Hicks drew double-team blockers at the line of scrimmage and the entire defense reacted with more success.

Offensively, the Bucs went through some of the struggles from previous weeks, including a third down play stopped at the Rams 3-yard line. The Bucs settled for a field goal to a chorus of boos from the crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

Dropped passes were another issue that slowed down the offense but when the game was on the line, the Bucs moved the ball 60 yards in six plays. Brady found tight end Cade Otton for a 1-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds to play in the game.

The Bucs will hold a normal practice week through Thursday, then board a flight to Munich, Germany, where the team will hold its regularly scheduled Friday practice.

On Sunday, the Bucs play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first ever regular season game in Germany.