‘Bucs with BA’: Coach discusses playoff picture after Sunday’s win over Vikings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians held his weekly exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas and let it be known that the Bucs are well aware of the big picture when it comes to the NFL playoff chase.

On Sunday, the Bucs held their spot in the NFC playoff picture with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

After trailing 6-0 in a first quarter with just five offensive plays, the Bucs slowly grabbed the momentum, scoring 16 points in a span of six minutes combined in the second and third quarters.

Arians said the Bucs defense did a masterful job, once the game changed in Tampa Bay’s favor, limiting the missed tackles that allowed the Vikings running attack to control the game early, ultimately sacking Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins six times.

Offensively, the Bucs were able to get back to their desired mix of run and pass because the game was not lopsided early.

In fact, the first time the Bucs offense crossed the 50-yard line was on Tom Brady’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller, midway through the second quarter.