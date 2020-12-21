‘Bucs with BA’: Bucs coach discusses slow start and comeback win over Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) On Sunday, for the second time in the 2020 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shutout in the first half.

Unlike the 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, however, the Bucs found a way to answer at a 17-0 start by the Atlanta Falcons and win the game 31-27.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly, exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A’ conversation and the coach still scratches his head over poor starts in games but was very excited with a resilient and more efficient effort that led to 31 points in the 2nd half.

Quarterback Tom Brady set a Buccaneers franchise record for passing yards in one half with 320. The 31 points are the most by a team this season in a half.

For all of the problems at the start of games, it was an example of what this year’s team is willing to do to overcome mistakes.

Can it win in the postseason though?

Arians finished up the conversation discussing the importance of this week’s game against the Detroit Lions, a game in which the Bucs are currently favored by 7.5 points on the road. Reminded of Sunday’s upset win by the New York Jets over the Los Angeles Rams, Arians pointed to focus.

“This is a hat and t-shirt game,” said Arians, referring to a postgame celebration should the Bucs win the game and clinch their first playoff spot since the 2007 season.