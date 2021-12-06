‘Bucs with BA’: Bruce Arians explains pass-heavy offense in convincing win over Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw franchise history made in Sunday’s 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On Monday, head coach Bruce Arians shared his thoughts on wide receiver Chris Godwin catching 15 passes, during his exclusive weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The previous Bucs record for passes caught in one game was 13 but Godwin tied and set a new record on one drive in the second half.

It helped that he caught five passes on the opening drive of the game when quarterback Tom Brady threw the ball 13 consecutive times en route to a 75-yard touchdown drive.

Brady finished the game with 51 pass attempts, unusual for a day when the Bucs were able to gain control of the momentum during the second half and build a two-score advantage.

His 386 passing yards and four touchdowns landed him on the nominee list for the week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week.

The Bucs defense, which surrendered two big runs on the Falcons opening drive, shut the door in the second half by only allowing nine rushing yards and no points.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked five times, three of them coming on critical third down plays.