‘Bucs with BA’: Bruce Arians discusses comeback win over Indianapolis Colts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quietly walked into their locker room at halftime at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. After a lackluster 1st half, the Bucs trailed the Indianapolis Colts 24-14, with Indianapolis to get the ball to begin the 3rd quarter.

After some words from running back Leonard Fournette, the team emerged to begin a complete turnaround in one-half of football.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians praised the effort in a 38-31 victory during his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The third quarter began with a massive defensive play from outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, with a sack, forced fumble and recovery. The Bucs turned that play into a touchdown to close the Colts lead to 24-21.

Then safety Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a deep pass with an incredible catch. Minutes later, the Bucs offense drove to take the lead 28-21.

Arians noted Monday that this is life in the NFL, difficult road games and hostile environments.

Lucas Oil Stadium provided both, a reminder of how simple the challenge really was during the 2020 season of empty stadiums.

The Bucs committed just four penalties, the big difference in discipline that Arians had wished for, and won the turnover battle against the team with the most takeaways in the league.

But it was Fournette’s legs, in addition to a passionate speech, that wound up stealing momentum. He finished the day with 100-yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, adding one more with a catch.