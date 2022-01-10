‘Bucs with BA’: Arians warns of big challenge in opening round vs Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians just saw his team win its 13th game of the season, something never accomplished in the history of the Bucs franchise.

One day later, it may as well be zero wins.

“There’s no time to reflect,” Arians said during his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The slate is clean for the NFL’s ultimate tournament, the road to Super Bowl 56.

The Bucs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 pm, the franchise’s first home playoff game since the 2007 season.

With a loss on the final day of the regular season by the Los Angeles Rams, the Bucs moved into the 2nd seed in the NFC.

If they defeat the Eagles in the Wild Card round, they will then host a Divisional round matchup.

The Eagles game is a rematch from a Thursday night game in October, a game that saw the Bucs build a 28-7 lead before the Eagles scored 15 points in the 4th quarter.

The 28-22 victory was a wake-up call for a defense that fell victim to big runs by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished the night with 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs defense has surrendered more rushing yards than it is used to allowing, in recent weeks, some of it due to tackling.

However, offenses are attacking the Bucs with runs and short screens, similar to runs.

The Bucs injury front is encouraging with six days to go before kickoff.

Arians feels good about the hamstring of wide receiver Cyril Grayson, who left Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Other injured players such as linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul plus running back Leonard Fournette should be able to return to practice later this week.