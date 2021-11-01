‘Bucs with BA’: Arians warned players about penalties before Saints loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is a proponent of quarterback safety and he even warned his defensive players about the officiating crew before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs were flagged for three separate ‘roughing the passer’ penalties, which aided the Saints offense in a 36-27 win over the Bucs.

In Monday’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians told News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas that the calls were coming, even the ones that looked like nothing was wrong.

“Each and every week, we do a scouting report on the officials,” Arians said. “These officials protect the quarterback. They’re number one in roughing the passer penalties.”

Despite the preparation, Bucs defensive players brushed the head of quarterback Trevor Siemian, drawing personal foul calls.

The Bucs disappointing loss gives way to a very important bye week, more than 10 days off for players to get healthy.

The Bucs continue to be hampered by injuries but Arians is hopeful that several players may be able to return for the team’s next game against the Washington Football Team.

Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis are two possibilities along with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who attempted to return Sunday from fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Gronkowski dropped a touchdown pass attempt that is normally an easy reception for the future hall of famer, then aggravated his back while blocking on a separate play and did not return.