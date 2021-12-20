‘Bucs with BA’: Arians updates injuries, breaks down devastating loss to Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On the heels of one of the worst Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeats in years, head coach Bruce Arians talked about an even more ominous subject on Monday, injuries.

Arians listed the injuries suffered by the Bucs in their 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The big three, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans along with running back Leonard Fournette could be devastating losses as the Bucs play their final three regular-season games, fighting for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Arians told Dan Lucas, during their exclusive, weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview that Godwin will not return this season with a torn ACL.

Evans and Fournette will have a better idea about their hamstring injuries on Tuesday, as will injured players linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor.

Beyond injuries, the Bucs must recover offensively after a nightmare performance, shut out for the first time since 2012.

Arians made sure to point out the showing of his defense as well, pitching a touchdown shut out against the Saints, holding New Orleans to three field goals.

The Bucs have slipped to third in the NFC playoff seedings, falling behind the Dallas Cowboys based on the tiebreaker for a team’s record against conference opponents.