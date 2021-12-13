‘Bucs with BA’: Arians talks about 2nd half collapse and Buccaneers miracle victory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was just as excited as the fans after Breshad Perriman’s game-winning touchdown catch to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

However, Arians was not exactly in the position to celebrate.

“I wanted to jump up and down,” Arians said. “But that wasn’t going to happen.”

Arians is recovering from an injury to his Achilles tendon and shared the moment during his exclusive weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The final play of the game, a 58-yard pass play from quarterback Tom Brady to Perriman was not even designed to go to Perriman. Fellow wide-receiver Mike Evans was the intended target.

Arians explained how the play was altered by the Bills defense and when Brady caught a glimpse of Perriman matched up with a linebacker.

As great as that moment was for Bucs players and fans, it rescued a day that nearly turned into a disastrous defeat.

The Bucs built a 24-3 lead before halftime but watched the Bills erase the 21-point deficit in the second half.

Arians described the change in momentum and the effort by an exhausted Bucs defense, ending the Bills opening drive in overtime in three plays.

The victory moves the Bucs closer to the NFC South title and maintains their third seed in the NFC playoff picture.

If the playoff picture finishes this way, the Bucs will host a wild card team on wild card weekend. The top seed in each conference will have a bye week during the wild card games, potentially hosting the divisional and conference championship games.