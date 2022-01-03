‘Bucs with BA’: Arians steers clear of Antonio Brown in breakdown over Jets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a whirlwind week of COVID lists, players making their own way to the Meadowlands and a fourth quarter comeback by Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians found himself answering questions about wide receiver Antonio Brown, leaving the field during a third-quarter Bucs drive in a 28-24 win over the New York Jets.

On Monday, Arians chatted about things (other than Brown) with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas in their exclusive, weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview.

One thing is clear after Brown’s dismissal from the team Sunday evening, the Bucs are hit with another loss at wide receiver, just weeks after Chris Godwin was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Arians discussed the emergence of receiver Cyril Grayson, who finished the game with six receptions for 81 yards, including the go-ahead 33-yard touchdown catch with 15 seconds to play in the game.

Grayson’s role is likely to increase at least through the team’s final regular-season game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Arians is also keeping an eye on the Bucs stable of running backs, which lost Ronald Jones to injury on Sunday. With Jones’ status in doubt, the workload for veteran Le’Veon Bell increased in the Jets game and is likely to grow even more when the postseason begins.

Bell finished five yards on three carries but was valuable in the passing game, hauling in three passes for 30 yards.