‘Bucs with BA’: Arians prepares for round 3 against the Saints

TAMPA (WFLA) Two days after their first playoff win since 2003, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their NFC South nemesis, the New Orleans Saints.

On Monday, Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their exclusive weekly interview, ‘Bucs with B.A.’ addressing the challenges of this week’s divisional playoff game.

It’s not uncommon to have division rivals meet in the postseason. Arians was a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff when the Steelers took on the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs back in 2008 and 2010, both of which were wins by Pittsburgh.

A third meeting between two teams, in one season, presents challenges that go beyond game planning. “Physical”, said Arians, describing what this divisional game will become.

The Buccaneers will see the return of linebacker Devin White, from the Reserved/COVID-19 list, which should provide a big boost for the defense.

Unfortunately, guard Alex Cappa suffered a fractured ankle in the team’s wild-card win at Washington. The offensive line did not perform as well in pass protection against Washington, after Cappa’s absence.