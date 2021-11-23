‘Bucs with BA’: Arians encouraged by complete turnaround in Bucs domination of New York Giants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their two-game losing streak Monday night with a dominating 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.

On Tuesday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians held his exclusive weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas, noting several factors that led to the Bucs big night and a sign of even better things to come, later this season.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and tight end Rob Gronkowski both returned to the lineup from injuries. Gronkowski finished the game with 71 yards receiving on six catches. Murphy-Bunting finished second on the defense for tackles with seven.

Arians says he has a good feeling that defensive lineman Vita Vea may be able to return this Sunday when the Bucs travel to play the Indianapolis Colts.

Both sides of the football enjoyed success against the Giants with the defense limiting New York to just 66 yards rushing.

The Buccaneers defense also peppered Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with pressure including two newly inserted players playing key roles, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, playing an inside role for the first time. Jones was intercepted twice in the game.

Quarterback Tom Brady led a much cleaner effort by the offense, navigating a 75-yard opening touchdown drive that set the tone for game. Brady finished the game with 2 touchdown passes and 307 passing yards.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL with 29 TD passes and is second in yards passing with 3,172.