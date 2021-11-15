‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses miscues and bad habits in latest Bucs loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians did not hold back in his criticism of the Bucs after the team’s lackluster 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, Arians kept that sentiment during his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

Arians noted the poor play of the Bucs defense and first and second down plays, leaving Washington in manageable third downs.

Washington converted 11 of its 19 third-down attempts and went 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions.

Arians also pointed out a less than stellar day by the Bucs interior offensive linemen, a day that saw quarterback Tom Brady struggle to find receivers deep down the field.

Brady threw a pair of interceptions early in the game, one of which should have been recorded as a fumble by receiver Jaelon Darden.

One positive coming out of a frustrating loss is the condition of defensive lineman Vita Vea. Vea left the game late with an injured knee but it is not considered to be a serious problem.

The length of Vea’s absence is unknown as he deals with a bone bruise and a sprained MCL.