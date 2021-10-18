‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses injuries ahead of Bears game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to practice on Tuesday but on Monday, head coach Bruce Arians reflected on the Bucs 28-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arians sat down with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, complimenting the Buccaneers run game playing a major role in clock control as well as presenting quarterback Tom Brady with several options in the passing game.

The Buccaneers possessed the football for nearly 40 minutes, nearly double the Eagles, closing out the game with a nearly 6-minute drive when the game had reached one score.

The biggest concern for Bucs fans (and Arians) heading into this week’s game against the Chicago Bears are injuries.

Arians says the Bucs will have a much better picture of the injury situation at Wednesday’s practice but newly-signed cornerback Richard Sherman is not going to play against Bears.

Safety Antoine Winfiled Jr. and tight end Rob Gronkowski could possibly play this week, however, Arians will wait for this week’s round of practices before determining their game status for Sunday.