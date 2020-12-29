‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses importance of final game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians plans to have his team go full-tilt at practice this week, then play a normal lineup in the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 last Saturday with a 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions but have yet to seal up the 5th seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

A win Sunday against Atlanta would accomplish that, setting up a trip to play the winner of the NFC East title on Jan. 9 or 10.

During Monday’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation, Arians told News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas that he is hoping to see the return of injured players cornerback Carlton Davis and running back Ronald Jones III.

Davis was scratched from Saturday’s game with a groin injury while Jones continues to recover from a broken finger as well as await reinstatement from Reserve/COVID-19 list.