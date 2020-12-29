LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses importance of final game

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians plans to have his team go full-tilt at practice this week, then play a normal lineup in the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 last Saturday with a 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions but have yet to seal up the 5th seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

A win Sunday against Atlanta would accomplish that, setting up a trip to play the winner of the NFC East title on Jan. 9 or 10.

During Monday’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation, Arians told News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas that he is hoping to see the return of injured players cornerback Carlton Davis and running back Ronald Jones III.

Davis was scratched from Saturday’s game with a groin injury while Jones continues to recover from a broken finger as well as await reinstatement from Reserve/COVID-19 list.

MORE ON THE BUCCANEERS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss