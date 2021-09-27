‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses humbling loss to Los Angeles Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians knows that his team is capable of playing better than it did in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, some of the lingering problems that limited the Bucs in the first two weeks of the season became bigger issues against the Rams.

On Monday, Arians held his exclusive weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The defense was not very effective against the Rams offense in big part to the lack of the pass rush getting to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford finished the game with four touchdown passes, including a 75-yard toss to a wide-open, former Buccaneer receiver DeSean Jackson.

The play to begin the third quarter put the Bucs behind by two scores and forced the Bucs offense to become one-dimensional the rest of the game.

Arians also discussed some of the Bucs injuries from Sunday, including wide receiver Scotty Miller, who is battling turf toe.

Cornerback Jamel Dean left Sunday’s game with a patellar tendon issue while tight end Rob Gronkowski will deal with sore ribs after he took a big hit following a catch.

Gronkowski left the game temporarily to receive X-rays, which were negative.