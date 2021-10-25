‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses Buccaneers team depth, Brady touchdown record following win over Bears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Chicago Bears, Sunday, in a 38-3 victory but on Monday, head coach Bruce Arians talked about the points that got away.

Arians held his weekly exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas, noting that potentially 20 points could have been scored, in addition to the offensive output that lit up the scoreboard at Raymond James Stadium.

Besides the game ball drama of quarterback Tom Brady’s 600th career NFL touchdown pass, the Bucs defense stole the show with five turnovers, setting up short fields for the offense.

Of those five turnovers, three plays were interceptions, notably cornerbacks Dee Delaney and Pierre Desir.

Arians stressed the impressive communication between defensive players before the snap of the football, allowing the fill-in players to focus on their specific job rather than carry multiple responsibilities.

The Bucs are putting together a solid defensive lineup despite several losses due to injuries. The team is down a majority of their secondary including cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Richard Sherman.

Even Delaney injured his ankle during the game, after he collected his first interception as a member of the Bucs.

Delaney’s backup, Desir, stepped in and intercepted Bears quarterback Justin Fields for the fifth and final turnover of the game.