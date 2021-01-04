‘Bucs with BA’: Arians compares Bucs to Super Bowl winner he helped coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time since 2007, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the postseason, a Wild Card round matchup against the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their exclusive weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview and noted that this Bucs team reminds him of the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers, a Wild Card team that wound up winning the Super Bowl.

Arians was an assistant coach on that Steelers staff and says this year’s Bucs team has the same camaraderie and a core of young players, anxious to prove itself on the NFL’s big stage.

The biggest concern for the Buccaneerss heading into Saturday’s game is the status of wide receiver Mike Evans, who left last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury caused by slipping on damp turf.

An MRI on Evans’ knee has reportedly revealed no structural damage, however, Arians wants Evans to get on the practice field before he will be given the go-ahead to play Saturday.

The Bucs will play the Washington Football Team at 8:15 pm, Saturday night, on News Channel 8.