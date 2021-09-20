‘Bucs with BA’: Arians breaks down win over Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows he has an elite team.

He is also aware of the damage that self-inflicted errors can cause any team, at any time.

In this week’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians shared his thoughts on the Bucs 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, a game that was dwindled to a three-point Bucs lead after a series of penalties and mistakes.

The Bucs pulled away with 20 unanswered points, spearheaded by quarterback Tom Brady’s fifth touchdown pass of the game and two interceptions returned for touchdowns by safety Mike Edwards.

Arians also has the honor of watching one of the greatest passing combinations in the history of the NFL, Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

With a pair of touchdown catches, Gronkowski and Tom Brady for their 88th career touchdown connection which is the third-most in history.

Arians helped guide the all-time combination of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Marvin Harrison at 112 total touchdowns.

To catch Manning and Harrison this season, Brady and Gronkowski would need to average just under two touchdown catches per game the rest of the season.

The Buccaneers look to continue progress as they gear up for their first road trip of the season, a difficult matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams pass rush made a Monday night game difficult for the Bucs offense last season, a 27-24 defeat at Raymond James Stadium.