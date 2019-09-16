‘Bucs with B.A.’ tackles another strong defensive effort

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians snuck in a few extra hours of rest over the weekend. Come Sunday, however, Arians was dialed in on the New York Giants, the Bucs opponent next Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

In this week’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas, Arians is still impressed by the Bucs defensive effort in last Thursday’s 20-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Two of the stars of the game were cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, who made the game-saving fourth-down stop of Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Kevin Minter, who replaced the injured Devin White, calling the defensive plays in the huddle.

McCaffrey was held in check by a complete defensive effort, finishing the night with 37 yards on 16 carries. As a team, the Panthers rushed for 39 yards. The Bucs also held the Panthers to 3 for 14 on third-down conversions and 0 for 3 on fourth down attempts.

Hargreaves has now made standout plays in back to back games returning an interception for a touchdown in the Bucs opening game against the San Francisco 49ers. Minter, as Arians noted, is familiar with the scheme of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, having played in it at Arizona.

Offensively, the Bucs run game continues to show a rebirth. After a strong effort from running back Ronald Jones in the team’s opener, running back Peyton Barber kept the pace, carrying the ball 23 times for 82 yards. Barber scored on a 16-yard touchdown run, the signature play on a very good night for the Bucs offensive line.