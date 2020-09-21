‘Bucs with B.A.’: Strong all-around effort leads to Buccaneers victory over Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their home opener on Sunday, a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for his weekly exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ to rave about the all-around team effort over the Panthers.

A defensive effort, that was similar to the one put up during a week one loss in New Orleans, was rewarded with four turnovers. Three of the takeaways leading directly to 17 points for the Bucs offense.

Highlighted by a big day for the Bucs rookie Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who recorded 11 tackles, including a quarterback sack that forced a fumble which was recovered by the Bucs.

On offense, quarterback Tom Brady experienced a better day than against the New Orleans Saints, passing for 217 yards and a touchdown but did throw one interception.

The offense stayed on track even with Chris Godwin out with a concussion with veteran Mike Evans leading the way with 104 yards and a touchdown reception.

Arians was most pleased about the effectiveness of the Buccaneers running backs, utilizing a fresh Leonard Fournette in the late stages to finish the game after Carolina had cut a 21-0 deficit to just seven points.

Fournette finished the day with 103 yards and two touchdowns while Ronald Jones scored the first touchdown of the game.

MORE ON THE BUCCANEERS