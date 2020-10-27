‘Bucs with B.A.’: Defense on track as offense continues to take strides

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFLA) – A 45-20 win over the Raiders in week 7 has the Buccaneers holding their spot atop the NFC South standings at (5-2).

Tampa Bay may have let Las Vegas hang around in the third quarter, getting within 4 points, but the Bucs were able to put points on the board when they needed to– including two touchdowns in 42 seconds, with an Antoine Winfield Jr. interception in between. Leading the charge was Tom Brady, who accounted for 5 total touchdowns, 369 yards passing, and no interceptions.

Head Coach Bruce Arians was pleased with the performance, saying the defense and special teams are right on track, while the offense has shown gradual improvements week-in and week-out.

The reference he made was that their offense was walking in September and now they’re jogging here in October.

They’re continuing to spread the ball out on offense, with Leonard Fournette back in the line-up, joining forces with Ronald Jones on the ground attack, which Arians said is a great one-two punch for them.

And finally, on the horizon is the arrival of Antonio Brown, who is expected to be in the facility and practicing Wednesday. Arians said he’ll get about two weeks of practicing in before he’s cleared to play in their Sunday Night Football game against the Saints. By then, his 8-game suspension will have been served.