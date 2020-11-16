‘Bucs with B.A.’: Coach reflects on historic play in Sunday’s win over the Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has seen a lot in his long coaching career but even the veteran coach was blown away by the 98-yard touchdown run by running back Ronald Jones in the Bucs 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.

“It’s amazing then they happen,” Arians said during his exclusive News Channel 8 interview. “When they say first time in NFL history or first time in franchise history, that’s big stuff.”

Jones’ run is the second-longest run from scrimmage in NFL history and is one of four runs of that distance ever.

This week’s ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview covered another big reason behind the Bucs seventh victory of the season: third-down conversions.

The Bucs converted 10 of 16 third-down attempts, improving from 1 for 9 the week prior against the New Orleans Saints. The result was points on nine consecutive drives.

Arians also shed light on why he was comfortable switching Center Ryan Jensen to the left guard position, suiting up A.Q. Shipley to snap the ball to quarterback Tom Brady.

The move paid off as the Bucs amassed 544 yards of total offense.