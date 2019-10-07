‘Bucs with B.A.’ breaks down a frustrating day in New Orleans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried for a second time to put together back to back victories but fell to the New Orleans Saints 31-24 Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians discussed some of the factors that led to a frustrating day during News Channel 8’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview.

The most glaring numbers in the matchup involved the two teams’ top wide receivers.

Saints Wide Reciever Michael Thomas hauled in 11 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs main man, receiver Mike Evans, caught zero passes despite being targeted three times by quarterback Jameis Winston.