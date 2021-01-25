LIVE NOW /
‘Bucs with B.A.’: Arians discusses team success, road to Super Bowl LV

Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl. Not only do they get to play in the big game but they get to play in their home city and home stadium. They are the first team in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.

In this week’s edition of “Bucs with B.A.,” he discusses with 8 On Your Side’s Karen Loftus why Tom Brady is the reason they’re NFC champs, how outstanding their defense has played, and looks ahead to the Chiefs match-up.

You can view the latest Bucs with B.A. segment in the video player above.

