‘Bucs with B.A.’: Arians discusses lessons learned from opening night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians kicked off another season of his exclusive weekly interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas by breaking down the Bucs 31-29 opening night victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs began the NFL season three days before the rest of the league, celebrating their win in Super Bowl LV.

While opening games are usually far from perfect, the Bucs showed plenty of promise for 2021’s expectations along with parts of the game that will require improvement.

Arians discussed costly turnovers, three of the four the Bucs committed, which turned into 12 points for Dallas.

Also, tackling was an issue as the Cowboys offense fed on screen passes to the side of the field, alluding the Bucs pass rush, leaving defenders in open-field tackling situations.

