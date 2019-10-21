‘Bucs with B.A.’ addresses changes needed after Bucs’ 2-4 start

TAMPA (WFLA)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spent the early part of the Bucs Bye Week evaluating the entire team, watching different aspects of the game that worked well and others that need improvement.

After a 37-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers to fall to a 2-4 record, Arians acknowledges that the Bucs have some glaring issues that need to be fixed in order to turn the season around.

In Monday’s News Channel 8 exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians reiterated his stance on quarterback Jameis Winston needing to make quicker and better decisions if particular plays do not develop the way they are drawn up.

Winston had a hand in six of the Bucs seven turnovers and drew criticism from the coach in London, after his attempts to make something out of nothing. Arians said Monday that quarterback sacks and turnovers will cost games, not incomplete passes.

The other problem that has emerged through six games is the play of the Bucs defensive backfield. Arians wants more physical play out of the cornerbacks and safeties and proper technique when defending the pass.

The coach noted several instances where a defensive back would cover inside routes, exposing areas behind them. The Panthers took advantage hitting several passes of 10-plus yards.