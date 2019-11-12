Bucs win gives Arians plenty of positives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first game in six weeks on Sunday, a 30-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians felt relief in his weekly exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, proud of an effort that finally paid off with a late 4th quarter touchdown, bookended by big defensive plays to ensure the victory.

Among the storylines in a hard-fought game, defensive tackle Vita Vea blocking on the offense, during the game-winning touchdown, tight end O.J. Howard enjoying a productive day in his return from injury, rookie cornerback Jamel Dean redeeming himself after a tough performance a week ago and running back Ronald Jones’ effectiveness in the Bucs passing game.

The day was marred however by an apparent benching of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, the result of “not hustling” as Arians put it on Sunday afternoon. Hargreaves sat for nearly two quarters but returned and performed to the standard that his coaches have set for him.

At 3-6, the Bucs now get ready to host the New Orleans Saints, a team that was stunned at home Sunday by the 1-7 Atlanta Falcons. During the Bucs four-game losing streak in October and November, a long day inside the Superdome exposed issues with the defensive backfield.

The Bucs hope to get the last laugh this time, winning their second home game of the season in the process.