TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will honor Ronde Barber at Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs Insiders Dan Lucas, Karen Loftus and Bucs Bonus Host Aileen Hnatiuk discuss Barber’s impact on the Bucs franchise, the NFL, and the communities he was involved in.

“The numbers that Ronde wound up getting in his career, overall might be unattainable because that position really doesn’t exist anymore,” Lucas said.

Barber was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

The 2-0 Buccaneers face off on Monday Night Football against the 2-0 Eagles.