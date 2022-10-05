TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley made the decision on Wednesday to retire two weeks after joining the team, according to reports.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter, saying the retirement is effective immediately and Beasley is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons in the NFL.

Beasley was elevated to the team from the practice squad on the first of October, ahead of the Bucs’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Sept. 21. He also played in the Bucs’ game against the Green Bay Packers, recording three receptions for 12 yards.

He appeared in 150 regular season games in the NFL, with 50 starts.

He led all undrafted players in receptions in his time in the league.