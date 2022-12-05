TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are meeting the New Orleans Saints for the second time this season – this time on a bigger stage.

The two teams battled back in September when the Buccaneers defeated the Saints 20-10. The last matchup resulted in the ejection of Bucs’ wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a brawl broke out.

Last week, Bucs’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said that Evans understands how important he is to the team and that emotions will be calm during the game.

“[He] understands how important he is to us. There was a lot of communication after the first game. He knows how much he means to us, he’ll be ok,” Leftwich stated.

To add to the divisional rivalry energy, Buccaneers fans will be showing up to the game decked out in red for the team’s “red out”.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Buccaneers are expected to have defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Vita Vea.

Another outlier that fans have been wondering when he’ll return to action is Leonard Fournette after he was injured in Germany.

Ahead of MNF, Tampa Bay has 14 players listed on the injury report:

TE Cam Brate – Questionable

FS Mike Edwards – Doubtful

WR Russell Gage – Questionable

G Luke Goedeke – Questionable

RB Leonard Fournette – Questionable

G Nick Leverett – N/A

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting – Doubtful

NT Vita Vea – Questionable

S Antoine Winfield Jr. – Out

OT Tristan Wirfs – Out

QB Tom Brady – N/A

WR Mike Evans – N/A

DE Akiem Hicks – Questionable

WR Julio Jones – N/A

ILB Lavonte David – N/A

For the Saints, 15 players are listed on the injury report:

C Josh Andrews – N/A

DB J.T. Gray – Out

RB Mark Ingram – N/A

TE Juwan Johnson – Out

WR Jarvis Landry – Unspecified

CB Marshon Lattimore – Questionable

OT Ryan Ramczyk – Unspecified

DT Malcolm Roach – Questionable

CB Bradley Roby – Questionable

WR Rashid Shaheed – N/A

DE Kentavius Street – Questionable

OLB Pete Werner – Questionable

WR Kevin White – Questionable

S P.J. Williams – Out

