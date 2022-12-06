TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced roster moves after Monday night’s 17-16 comeback win over the Saints.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay waived second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden, released rookie tackle Dylan Cook and veteran cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad.

According to the team, there were no additions to fill the void so the Bucs will head into Week 14 with one open spot on the active roster and two on the practice squad.

Darden, a fourth-round pick out of North Texas in 2021, has been the team’s primary punt returner for the majority of the past two seasons. He also recently took over kickoff return duties with the team allowing rookie Rachaad White to focus on his growing offensive role.

Over the past two seasons, Darden averaged 20.3 yards on 21 kickoff returns.

The Bucs originally drafted Smith as a fourth-round pick back in 2016, he returned for a second stint with the team after spending his first five seasons in Tampa, where he was primarily on special teams.

Smith signed with the Bucs practice squad on Oct. 31 and was elevated against the Seattle Seahawks during Week 10 in Munich.

In May, Cook signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Montana. He’s been on the practice squad the entire season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return to action on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.