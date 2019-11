TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking part in some early Christmas cheer as they take on the Houston Texans on Dec.21.

NFL announced today that the kickoff for the Week 16 game hosted Raymond James Stadium has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and aired locally on WMOR-TV.

In addition, the game can be heard on 98Rock (WXTB-97.9 FM), as well as stations throughout Florida on the Buccaneers Radio Network.