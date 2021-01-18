LIVE NOW /
Bucs Vita Vea may be ready to play in NFC Championship Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) runs with teammates during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to fill a huge hole in their defensive line this season, a hole previously occupied by Vita Vea.

However, on Monday afternoon, the team announced Vea, who has been on injured reserve, will return to the practice field this week and could conceivably play again this season

He has not practiced with the team since suffering an ankle fracture in the Buccaneers Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 8.

Vea can begin practicing with the team on Wednesday and could even be activated in time to play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in Green Bay.

Even if Vea is not deemed ready for Sunday’s game, he could possibly be available if the Buccaneers win in Green Bay and advance to the Super Bowl

He recorded 10 tackles and two sacks in the first five games of season before suffering the injury.

