Bucs, Vikings begin stretch run with playoff implications

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians finds it laughable that anyone would suggest his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering an easy portion of their schedule in a four-game stretch with playoff implications that begins against the Minnesota Vikings.
A trio of teams that currently have non-winning records may stand between the Bucs and their first postseason berth in 13 years.
The surging Vikings are nipping at their heels in a crowded NFC race.
After losing three of four to division title contenders entering last week’s bye Arians said the Bucs certainly aren’t in a position to take any opponent for granted.
