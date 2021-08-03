Bucs veteran Lavonte David misses practice again, Bruce Arians says ‘he don’t need to practice that much’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Veteran Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has missed multiple days of practice, which could be concerning.

However, Bruce Arians confirmed he is choosing to rest his defensive star.

“He don’t need to practice that much. He has played enough football. He don’t need a hell of a lot of practice,” Arians said with a laugh on Tuesday.

He added he is keeping track of the amount of time some of the players, including David, practice on the turf.

“I did not want him on that turf. We monitored some guys’ reps on the turf today that were actually practicing because our emphasis was a lot of young guys today anyway,” explained Arians. “But we schedule all of that out with our trainers and our sports science staff.”

David is entering his 10th year in the NFL. He has only missed seven regular season games over the course of nine regular seasons.