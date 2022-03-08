Bucs use franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin for second straight season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the second consecutive season, the Buccaneers have used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, the team announced on Tuesday.

The tag would mean that if Godwin signs the tender, he gets a guaranteed base salary of $19.18 million this season, a nice raise over the franchise tag salary he played for last season which was worth $15.98 million.

The Buccaneers and Godwin still have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract. If not Godwin has the option of playing the season for the $19.18 million salary and then hitting unrestricted free agency in 2023.

In his five seasons with the Buccaneers, Godwin has totaled 342 receptions for 4,643 yards (13.6 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. He earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 after finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,333).

In 2021, Godwin led the team with a career-high 98 receptions and 1,103 receiving yards to go along with his five receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He ranked third in the NFL among qualified players in receptions per game (7.0) and seventh in receiving yards per game (78.8).