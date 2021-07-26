Bucs training camp Day 2 kicks off with season ticket holders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are now able to cheer on the Bucs during their summer training camp.

It was a different sight for the players at the AdventHealth Training Center as they were met with applause on their first and second days of training.

These camp practices are only open to invited guests and fans with season tickets as the Bucs navigate the COVID-19 protocols.

One young fan came along with his dad and said he was excited because he has been a Bucs fan since he was a baby.

“I want to see the wide receivers catch balls from Tom Brady!” Bucs Fan Gavin Carrera said.

The first time the players will be allowed to wear pads will be on Saturday, July 31. The team will also host joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 18.

There are 14 more training camp practices planned for the summer that run through mid-August. All of these practices begin at 8:30 a.m.

You can also watch highlights from training camp on the team’s YouTube channel.