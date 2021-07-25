Bucs training camp begins with welcomed noise of fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There was a break between plays on Field 3 Sunday at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa. Suddenly, the fans cheered.

Quarterback Tom Brady had just made his way behind the play, fans with a plain view of the Bucs Super Bowl hero, having a drink of water.

Training camp is officially underway for the defending champion Buccaneers and already, the energy of having fans back has made a difference.

Head coach Bruce Arians, wide receiver Mike Evans, and cornerback Carlton Davis III each noted the difference from 2020 and hopes that normalcy for sporting events is finally on the horizon.

Attendance at training camp practices is limited to season pass holders and invited guests this summer as the Bucs navigate the evolving NFL COVID protocols.

But for one day of camp, football was the only thing on the minds of players and fans.