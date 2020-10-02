Bucs to welcome limited number of fans into stadium on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs fans will be allowed to attend home games for the first time this season on Sunday.

The team will welcome a limited number of fans into Raymond James Stadium for its game against the Los Angeles Chargers. No tailgating is allowed.

Only season ticket holders with continuous membership since 1998 will be able to go to Sunday’s game. Less than 10,000 fans are expected to attend. Seating will be increased to 16,000 (25% stadium capacity) when the team plays the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.

Face masks are required, and fans will be seated in pods of one to six people to ensure social distancing. Restrooms and concession stands will be touchless and cashless.

Fans who plan to attend home games at Raymond James Stadium must fill out a pre-game health screening and compliance form before coming to the stadium. The “Acceptance of the Entry Terms & COVID-19 Fan Health Promise” will be available only on gameday starting at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Information about ticketing is available on the Buccaneers’ website.

