TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Buccaneers will be back in action Monday night at Raymond James Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans have been getting pumped up for this playoff game all week.

“They ready. We ready. It’s time to get it on,” a fan said.

It was questionable if Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield would play this game. Despite injuries, he’s going head-to-head with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Head Coach Todd Bowles said everyone is good to go.

Now you need to be ready too. Bucs tickets can be found for as low as $114.

If you plan on going to the game, remember there is a no-bag policy. Raymond James Stadium allows you to bring a small clutch that’s 4.5″ x 6.5.”

Parking lots open 3.5 hours before kickoff. Expect streets around the stadium to start getting busy around 5 p.m.

If the Bucs beat the Eagles, they will go to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday.