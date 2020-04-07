Bucs to unveil new uniforms this afternoon

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers autographs a jersey for offensive tackle Bobby Hart of the New York Giants following an NFL football game on October 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —After months of rumors, speculation and waiting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to unveil their new uniforms on Tuesday morning.

The Bucs announced earlier this year that they in the process of changing their uniforms, and that the team will be hanging up its “alarm clock numbers” and returning to a more classic look.

The Bucs have not had much success since getting new uniforms in 2014, having never played a postseason game with that look. But the new attire may signal a change in luck.

The uniforms come at an exciting time for the Bucccaneers, which just signed six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. Brady will remain number 12 with the Buccaneers.

Last month, the team released a video showing Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Devin White getting a sneak peek of the new uniforms.

In an interview with NBC Sports, head coach Bruce Arians said he saw a sketch of the uniforms and that they bare resemblance to the look Tampa Bay wore during their Super Bowl era.

So will the Bucs be going to their throwback uniforms?

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out.

The Bucs plan to reveal the new threads at a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the live event on WFLA.com.

