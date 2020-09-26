Bucs to welcome fans back into stadium at limited capacity following executive order

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — Following an executive order issued by Ron DeSantis Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced a plan to begin reopening their stadium to fans, starting next home game.

The Bucs say season ticket holders with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the first crack at a limited number of tickets for next week’s home game, which go on sale Thursday.

After the initial ‘soft opening’ vs. the Chargers, seating at Raymond James Stadium will be increased to 25% capacity vs. the Packers on Oct. 18. All season ticket members who elected to renew for 2021 will have the first opportunity at those tickets.

“The team’s decision to open to fans in a reduced capacity was made possible following the executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis which moved Florida into the last phase of the state’s reopening plan,” the team said.

