TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The full NFL schedule isn’t released yet, but Tampa fans now know when they’ll be able to see the the Buccaneers in Raymond James stadium for the first time during the 2022 season.

The team announced their home opener will be Week 3, September 25, against the Green Bay Packers and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Game time is set for 4:25 p.m.

The two teams haven’t played since the 2021 NFC Championship game when the Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 to advance to Super Bowl LV.

It was also announced Thursday morning that the Bucs will play Kansas City Chiefs the following week on Sunday Night Football. That game will be played at home as well. The game will air News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday night on NFL Network at 8 p.m.