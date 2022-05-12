TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady will face Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, the NFL announced Thursday.

The game between the Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for Sunday, October 2.

It’s the sixth time quarterbacks Brady and Mahomes will play against each other.

The NFL plans to release its entire 2022 schedule on Thursday evening.

