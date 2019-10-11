PHOTOS: Check out Europe’s newest stadium where the Bucs are playing Sunday

LONDON (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are used to playing in state of the art stadiums beginning with their own, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

On Sunday, the Bucs will hit the field in Europe’s newest and arguably the most extravagant stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened earlier this year and has received rave reviews from some of the world’s biggest soccer clubs. The NFL has not only climbed on board, it has a stake in the stadium itself.



















The construction included needs for the NFL, right down to two full, immaculate locker rooms, big enough to accommodate NFL teams and equipment. The unique feature, however, is the field itself, installed beneath the traditional soccer pitch, ready to marked and set up for play in a matter of hours.

The grass pitch for Spurs sits roughly three and a half feet above the NFL field and is easily rolled into storage in three sections. The grass can survive for up to ten days, receiving proper watering, artificial sunlight and even automatic electronic mowers to keep its length.

Ledley King, a former team captain for Spurs, is proud of his club’s new building. Even he is amazed though at the transition to “American” football and hopes that the facility helps grow the game that is gaining in popularity in England.

“Even back when I was playing we had dreams of building this fantastic stadium,” King said. “To see it come to fruition is unbelievable. Back then we never thought we’d be hosting NFL games but it shows how far the NFL has come across the globe.”

