TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The NFL has released its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Dallas Cowboys for the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucs will host the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on prime-time, 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 16.

After their loss to the Falcons on Sunday, the Bucs (8-9) will enter the postseason as the NFC’s No. 4 seed, while the Cowboys (12-5) sit in the No. 5 seed heading into next week’s game.

The NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” will begin Saturday, Jan. 14 with matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can view the full schedule below.

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 p.m. ET, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 p.m. ET, Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. ET, New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. ET, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 p.m. ET, Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)