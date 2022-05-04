TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks when they travel to Munich for the first NFL game ever played in Germany during the regular season.

The game will be in Week 10, and is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. local time, which will be 9:30 a.m. in the U.S. Eastern time zone.

This will be the fourth time the Buccaneers have played in the NFL’s International Series, which expanded to Germany this year. The games have taken place in Mexico and England since 2007.

Tampa Bay is one of two teams hosting games in Germany this season.

